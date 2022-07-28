Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Jury trial set for grandmother of toddler who died of fentanyl overdose

Jury trial set for grandmother of toddler who died of fentanyl overdose
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 7:26 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A jury trial has also been set for Amber Opperman, who is facing a charge of neglect of a dependent charge resulting in death.

Opperman’s pretrial and jury trial conferences have been set for December 14 and January 9.

Opperman is the grandmother of Kamari Opperman who died in October of 2021.

According to the 911 calls obtained by 14 News, dispatchers were told the 3-year-old child got a hold of a fentanyl pill and was not taken to the hospital.

Opperman is one of six total facing charges either connection to Kamari Opperman’s death and the fentanyl found at the home.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ophelia Young
Evansville family remembers little girl after house fire tragedy
400 block of East Michigan Street fire
Coroner: Child dies at Riley Hospital after Evansville house fire
Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that authorities responded to a report of shots fired on...
VCSO: Suspect in custody after deadly shooting on Maggie Valley Dr.
Erin Worman.
Evansville man accused of stealing ambulance in Henderson
ISP arrests five following drug investigation
ISP arrests five following drug investigation

Latest News

John Stevens.
Trial dates set for man accused of killing grandmother
If you smell BBQ the next time you're on Frederica Street, it might be because of the area's...
Owensboro brothers open new Kentucky-focused restaurant
Money available to help people pay electric bills in W. Ky.
Money available to help people pay electric bills in W. Ky.
New bus routes starting next week in Owensboro
New bus routes starting next week in Owensboro