Jury trial set for grandmother of toddler who died of fentanyl overdose

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A jury trial has also been set for Amber Opperman, who is facing a charge of neglect of a dependent charge resulting in death.

Opperman’s pretrial and jury trial conferences have been set for December 14 and January 9.

Opperman is the grandmother of Kamari Opperman who died in October of 2021.

According to the 911 calls obtained by 14 News, dispatchers were told the 3-year-old child got a hold of a fentanyl pill and was not taken to the hospital.

Opperman is one of six total facing charges either connection to Kamari Opperman’s death and the fentanyl found at the home.

