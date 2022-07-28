Birthday Club
Henderson receiving $3M grant to fund city utility projects

By Brady Williams
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The federal government is awarding the city of Henderson $3 million in funding to aid in the completion of the Pratt Paper Mill.

This is specifically going to fund utility projects in the area of the plant.

Construction of the plant is already underway, and this will help them move to the next step.

Officials will be installing newer, better natural gas pipelines.

We are told that utilities like this need to be in top shape in order for a plant of this size to actually get up and running.

Henderson Economic Development Executive Director Missy Vanderpool says this also keeps the plant’s construction on track.

“Meeting Pratt’s timeline was very critical during our negotiations with them, recruiting them here,” Vanderpool said. “They had a timeline of September of 2023. So now that we’ve been awarded the grant, we can move forward with those upgrades.”

That’s not the only big news for the Henderson economy. Hydro Aluminum Metals announced it’s investing $15 million to stay in Henderson.

