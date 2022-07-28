Birthday Club
Henderson officials to give State of the City address

(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 6:04 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - We’ll get an update from the leaders of the city of Henderson and Henderson County Thursday.

Mayor Steve Austin and County Judge Brad Schneider are expected to speak at a joint meeting between the Chamber of Commerce and the Henderson Breakfast Lions Club.

Officials say this will be the 12th and final State of the City for Mayor Austin.

That’s at One Life Church starting at 11:30 a.m.

