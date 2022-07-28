Gibson Co. law enforcement holding active shooter training for school safety

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - We’re quickly approaching back to school for all districts in the Tri-State.

While students enjoy those last-minute summer plans, many school officials and authorities are making sure safety is a top priority once class starts up.

On Thursday, law enforcement will train at Princeton Community High School.

The Princeton Police Chief says the simulation will be based on what it’s like in the first five to ten minutes of an active shooting.

His focus is to show that police response will be quick.

Superintendent Eric Goggin says this simulation isn’t meant to worry anyone. He wants everyone to be safe.

Police say they’ll use high school drama students to act out the attack.

They’ll also show what to do if medical attention is needed.

