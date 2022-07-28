EPD looking to fill available school crossing guard positions

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - As students prepare to head back to the classroom, the Evansville Police Department is looking for crossing guards to keep children safe.

Officer Kent Walker with the EPD School Safety Unit says guards cover 46 different schools across the city. The unit is looking to fill four positions, before school starts on August 8.

“Our main focus is at the elementary, where they’re younger K through 5 and where we have heavy foot traffic,” Officer Walker said. “We currently have four schools needs crossing guards.”

For those interested in becoming a crossing guard, click here.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.