Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

EPD looking to fill available school crossing guard positions

EPD looking to fill available school crossing guard positions
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 10:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - As students prepare to head back to the classroom, the Evansville Police Department is looking for crossing guards to keep children safe.

Officer Kent Walker with the EPD School Safety Unit says guards cover 46 different schools across the city. The unit is looking to fill four positions, before school starts on August 8.

“Our main focus is at the elementary, where they’re younger K through 5 and where we have heavy foot traffic,” Officer Walker said. “We currently have four schools needs crossing guards.”

For those interested in becoming a crossing guard, click here.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that authorities responded to a report of shots fired on...
VCSO: Suspect in custody after deadly shooting on Maggie Valley Dr.
Erin Worman.
Evansville man accused of stealing ambulance in Henderson
KSP: 11-year-old killed in Muhlenberg Co. wreck
ISP arrests five following drug investigation
ISP arrests five following drug investigation
Brandon Morse.
Police: Man indicted on reckless homicide charge in connection to baby’s death

Latest News

Sandy Lee Watkins Songwriters Festival holds opening night in Henderson
Sandy Lee Watkins Songwriters Festival holds opening night in Henderson
BFit by Bob’s opening new gym location on Evansville’s east side
BFit by Bob’s opening new gym location on Evansville’s east side
Posey Co. deputies prep school staff for active shooter scenarios
Posey Co. deputies prep school staff for active shooter scenarios
Sandy Lee Watkins Songwriters Festival holds opening night in Henderson
Sandy Lee Watkins Songwriters Festival holds opening night in Henderson