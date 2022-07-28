Crews to close lanes at Hwy 41 & Lynch for railroad repairs

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Drivers could soon see lane closures for northbound Highway 41 near the intersection of Lynch Road in Evansville.

Indiana transportation officials say this will start around August 1.

Crews will be repairing the railroad crossing.

During the closure, the right turn lane will also be closed.

Those heading north on 41 will have access to the left northbound lane.

This work is expected to take under a week to complete.

