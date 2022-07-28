Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Crews to close lanes at Hwy 41 & Lynch for railroad repairs

Crews to close northbound Hwy 41 lanes for railroad repairs
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 6:17 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Drivers could soon see lane closures for northbound Highway 41 near the intersection of Lynch Road in Evansville.

Indiana transportation officials say this will start around August 1.

Crews will be repairing the railroad crossing.

During the closure, the right turn lane will also be closed.

Those heading north on 41 will have access to the left northbound lane.

This work is expected to take under a week to complete.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ricky Allen Kiper Jr.
VCSO: Suspect in custody after deadly shooting on Maggie Valley Dr.
Erin Worman.
Evansville man accused of stealing ambulance in Henderson
KSP: 11-year-old killed in Muhlenberg Co. wreck
ISP arrests five following drug investigation
ISP arrests five following drug investigation
Brandon Morse.
Police: Man indicted on reckless homicide charge in connection to baby’s death

Latest News

Mickey’s Kingdom closed for deep cleaning.
Mickey’s Kingdom closed for deep cleaning
Mickey’s Kingdom closed for deep cleaning.
Mickey’s Kingdom closed for deep cleaning
Henderson officials to give State of the City address
Gibson Co. law enforcement holding active shooter training for school safety
Gibson Co. law enforcement holding active shooter training for school safety