Bubble TeaTalk officially opens in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville’s east side has a new tea shop.

Bubble TeaTalk held its grand opening on Wednesday.

The shop is located in the Burkhardt Plaza shopping center near Sam’s Club.

Some of the menu items are flavored milk tea, iced tea, fruity tea and smoothies.

Lucky customers were given canvas totes, punch cars and giant cotton candies to celebrate the grand opening.

