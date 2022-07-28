Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Bubble TeaTalk officially opens in Evansville

Bubble TeaTalk officially opens in Evansville
By Bernado Malone
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 8:51 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville’s east side has a new tea shop.

Bubble TeaTalk held its grand opening on Wednesday.

The shop is located in the Burkhardt Plaza shopping center near Sam’s Club.

Some of the menu items are flavored milk tea, iced tea, fruity tea and smoothies.

Lucky customers were given canvas totes, punch cars and giant cotton candies to celebrate the grand opening.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ophelia Young
Evansville family remembers little girl after house fire tragedy
400 block of East Michigan Street fire
Coroner: Child dies at Riley Hospital after Evansville house fire
Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that authorities responded to a report of shots fired on...
VCSO: Suspect in custody after deadly shooting on Maggie Valley Dr.
Erin Worman.
Evansville man accused of stealing ambulance in Henderson
ISP arrests five following drug investigation
ISP arrests five following drug investigation

Latest News

EVSC Teacher Locker provides educators with free school supplies
EVSC Teacher Locker provides educators with free school supplies
Jury trial set for grandmother of toddler who died of fentanyl overdose
Jury trial set for grandmother of toddler who died of fentanyl overdose
John Stevens.
Trial dates set for man accused of killing grandmother
If you smell BBQ the next time you're on Frederica Street, it might be because of the area's...
Owensboro brothers open new Kentucky-focused restaurant