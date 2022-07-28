Bridge inspections backing up traffic in Henderson
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The northbound Twin Bridge is undergoing inspections through at least Friday, Aug. 5.
The work is being done by a contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
It requires lane closures twice per day – 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. CDT and 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. – to accommodate equipment.
There will be no lane closure on Saturday after 3 p.m.
For the last few days, the inspections have caused traffic backups.
Thursday, we could see northbound traffic backed up past the U.S. 60 cloverleaf.
Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.