Bridge inspections backing up traffic in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The northbound Twin Bridge is undergoing inspections through at least Friday, Aug. 5.

The work is being done by a contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

It requires lane closures twice per day – 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. CDT and 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. – to accommodate equipment.

There will be no lane closure on Saturday after 3 p.m.

For the last few days, the inspections have caused traffic backups.

Thursday, we could see northbound traffic backed up past the U.S. 60 cloverleaf.

