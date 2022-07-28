Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Bridge inspections backing up traffic in Henderson

Lane restrictions on northbound Twin Bridge
Lane restrictions on northbound Twin Bridge
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The northbound Twin Bridge is undergoing inspections through at least Friday, Aug. 5.

The work is being done by a contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

It requires lane closures twice per day – 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. CDT and 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. – to accommodate equipment.

There will be no lane closure on Saturday after 3 p.m.

For the last few days, the inspections have caused traffic backups.

Thursday, we could see northbound traffic backed up past the U.S. 60 cloverleaf.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ricky Allen Kiper Jr.
VCSO: Suspect in custody after deadly shooting on Maggie Valley Dr.
Erin Worman.
Evansville man accused of stealing ambulance in Henderson
KSP: 11-year-old killed in Muhlenberg Co. wreck
ISP arrests five following drug investigation
ISP arrests five following drug investigation
Chase Simmons was sentenced to 60 years in prison for a 2019 double murder.
Man found guilty for Daviess Co. double murder sentenced to 60 years

Latest News

Gov. Beshear delivers Team Kentucky update
Indiana READI grant awards map
$14.6 million in READI Funds awarded in Evansville region
Ricky Allen Kiper Jr.
Name of victim released in Vanderburgh Co. shooting
Generic clouds.
Rodeo at Pike Co. Fair postponed due to soggy conditions