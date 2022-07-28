BFit by Bob’s opening new gym location on Evansville’s east side

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new gym location is under construction in Evansville.

BFit by Bob’s Gym and Fitness has begun development on Evansville’s east side.

The new gym will be near North Green Road and Lynch Road on Cullen Avenue.

Once this new facility is complete, the current eastside location for “BFit” will close.

It’s slated to open later this year.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.