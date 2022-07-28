Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Animal cruelty: Dog found muzzled with legs duct-taped at church

The Arizona Humane Society says a 2-year-old dog was found in distress and dehydrated at a church. (Source: Arizona's Family)
By Arizona's Family Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 8:53 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (Arizona’s Family/Gray News) - Arizona authorities are investigating an animal cruelty case where a dog was found in poor health at a church.

Arizona’s Family reports officers found the dog at a church in the north Phoenix area with a muzzle and its front legs duct-taped.

Officials said they weren’t immediately sure if the dog was a stray or had an owner.

Phoenix police contacted the Arizona Humane Society, which sent one of its investigators to the scene.

A spokesperson for the organization said the animal was a 2-year-old Bernese mountain dog mix that was found in distress.

Authorities said the dog was taken to the Humane Society’s Second Chance Animal Trauma Hospital for immediate care. She was dehydrated and had an elevated temperature.

According to officials, the dog’s prognosis was considered guarded.

The organization reports investigators are called to more than 6,600 animal cruelty calls yearly.

Copyright 2022 Arizona’s Family Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ophelia Young
Evansville family remembers little girl after house fire tragedy
400 block of East Michigan Street fire
Coroner: Child dies at Riley Hospital after Evansville house fire
Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that authorities responded to a report of shots fired on...
VCSO: Suspect in custody after deadly shooting on Maggie Valley Dr.
Erin Worman.
Evansville man accused of stealing ambulance in Henderson
ISP arrests five following drug investigation
ISP arrests five following drug investigation

Latest News

Bubble TeaTalk officially opens in Evansville
Bubble TeaTalk officially opens in Evansville
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., greets witnesses as he arrives to chair the Senate Committee on...
Manchin, Schumer report abrupt deal on health, energy, taxes
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted to a courtroom for a...
In rare contact, US offers Russia deal for Griner, Whelan
A mom caught the moment on video, which prompted an apology from Sesame Place.
Black family sues Sesame Place, alleging discrimination