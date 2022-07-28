Birthday Club
Affidavit reveals motive for shooting in Vanderburgh Co.

By Mitchell Carter and Jill Lyman
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - We’re learning more about a deadly shooting in Vanderburgh Co.

It happened Wednesday in the 5900 block of Maggie Valley Drive.

[VCSO: Suspect in custody after deadly shooting on Maggie Valley Dr.]

Deputies say 34-year-old Ricky Allen Kiper Jr. knocked on the door, asked for the victim, then shot him.

He was arrested about a mile from the scene on Mill Road.

The affidavit shows Kiper admitted shooting the victim twice.

Authorities say he gave the location of the clothes he took off while leaving the scene and described the gun he used.

They say Kiper told them he killed the victim to protect the children in the house because he was a sex offender.

The coroner has not yet released the victim’s name, but it is listed in the affidavit.

We checked the sex offender registry, and the victim is on it.

Authorities say Kiper was not remorseful. They say he told them his actions were justified, and it should be legal to kill a sex offender.

Deputies say got a search warrant for a vehicle, and a gun was found that matched the description of the one used in the shooting.

Kiper will be in court Thursday afternoon.

Ricky Allen Kiper Jr.
Ricky Allen Kiper Jr.(Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff's Office.)

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

