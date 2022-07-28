$14.6 million in READI Funds awarded in Evansville region

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Economic leaders say The Southwest Indiana Regional Development Authority (RDA) obligated $14.6 million of the $50 million total in Regional Economic + Acceleration Development Initiative (READI) funds toward five projects located throughout the Evansville Region.

[Previous: Next steps set to begin as Ind. READI regions awarded grant money]

“We have a vision for our Region to become a nationally recognized place for talent to call home, said Beth McFadin Higgins, RDA chair. The projects approved show how we are deliberate in our investment in talent and believe in a bold future.”

Projects include:

- Toyota YMCA, Gibson County, $5 million READI award

Summary: A first class, 56,600 square foot, full facility YMCA for all residents located in Gibson County and will include a fitness facility with free weights, cardio and selectorized equipment, gymnasium, competition pool, teaching kitchen for nutrition education, exercise studios, community room, partner space, and youth wing containing STEM Lab, and youth and teen recreation areas.

- The District (Princeton Workforce Housing), Gibson County, $2.5 million READI award

Summary: A multi-family 144-unit apartment development will include a multi-use clubhouse and pool and is located near major regional employers including Toyota and its suppliers.

- Warrick County Sports Center, Warrick County, $5 million READI award

Summary: An approximately 230,000 square foot multipurpose athletic facility that can leverage the popularity of youth and collegiate sports to help the region’s tourism and hospitality related businesses thrive along with adding an amenity for residents.

- Regional Marketing Strategy, Regional, $2 million READI award

Summary: Utilize E is for Everyone existing framework to enhance a unified branding campaign that tells the Evansville Region’s best story and delivers personalized stories to attract and retain talent.

- Site Development Plan, Regional, $100,000 READI award

Summary: Site development planning will be the start of many master plans along our transportation corridors that will allow future development needs in economic development and begin expansion opportunities for existing companies to grow in the region.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.