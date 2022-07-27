Birthday Club
Wednesday Sunrise Headlines 7/27
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 5:09 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
(WFIE) - A man was shot overnight in Evansville. Police say it happened late last night on Sweetser Avenue.

As prices rise, consumer confidence is dropping. The Federal Reserve expected to hike interest rates again to bring 40-year-high inflation under control.

You could see some more delays on Highway 41 in the area of Pigeon Creek. Crews are continuing work on that damaged bridge, but they are also going to start repair work on some exit ramps.

The Mega Millions Jackpot now stands at more than a billion dollars. No one hit all those magical numbers overnight.

Watch the rest of 14 News Sunrise live, right here.

