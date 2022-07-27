Wayne Co. deputies looking for man wanted in connection to stolen vehicle

WAYNE CO., Ill. (WFIE) - Deputies at the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office are asking the community to be on the lookout for a man wanted for questioning.

They say that’s in connection to a stolen vehicle and loader tractor.

The incident happened out of Clay County.

Officials say he is in his late 20s to early 30s and about 5′10″.

He was last seen on foot in the 1800 block of County Highway 7.

They say he was wearing a muddy Carhartt-style jacket and jeans.

If you see him, you’re asked not to approach him but call 618-842-6631 or 911.

