Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

USI Romain College of Business receives $100K to establish scholarship

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 8:35 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Southern Indiana Romain College of Business has received a $100,000 gift from Warehouse Services, Inc. to establish a scholarship.

Officials say the scholarship endowment will be for students in the school’s Supply Chain Management Certificate Program.

Eligibility for the scholarship includes:

  • Full-time USI undergraduate students must be enrolled in the Supply Chain Management Certificate Program.
  • Student recipients must be in good academic standing at USI when the scholarship is both awarded and received.
  • Second preference will be given to full-time USI undergraduate students majoring in management.

Officials say the scholarship will be named after Warehouse Services, Inc. President Barry Cox.

They say Cox has been a member of the USI Foundation Board Advisory Council for 22 years.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ophelia Young
Evansville family remembers little girl after house fire tragedy
400 block of East Michigan Street fire
Coroner: Child dies at Riley Hospital after Evansville house fire
Caleb Ziegelbauer, 13, has been hospitalized for more than two weeks after doctors say a...
Teen battling brain-eating amoeba after swimming at Fla. beach
Heather Teague
Paramount+ show highlights Henderson missing persons case
Officials: Car leaves scene after hitting Evansville home

Latest News

Brandon Morse.
Police: Man indicted on reckless homicide charge in connection to baby’s death
Vanderburgh Co. burn ban lifted
Sunrise School Spirit 2022.
14 News announces return of Sunrise School Spirit
EFD responds to fire at Loeffler Painting Company