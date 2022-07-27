USI Romain College of Business receives $100K to establish scholarship
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 8:35 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Southern Indiana Romain College of Business has received a $100,000 gift from Warehouse Services, Inc. to establish a scholarship.
Officials say the scholarship endowment will be for students in the school’s Supply Chain Management Certificate Program.
Eligibility for the scholarship includes:
- Full-time USI undergraduate students must be enrolled in the Supply Chain Management Certificate Program.
- Student recipients must be in good academic standing at USI when the scholarship is both awarded and received.
- Second preference will be given to full-time USI undergraduate students majoring in management.
Officials say the scholarship will be named after Warehouse Services, Inc. President Barry Cox.
They say Cox has been a member of the USI Foundation Board Advisory Council for 22 years.
Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.