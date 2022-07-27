USI Romain College of Business receives $100K to establish scholarship

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Southern Indiana Romain College of Business has received a $100,000 gift from Warehouse Services, Inc. to establish a scholarship.

Officials say the scholarship endowment will be for students in the school’s Supply Chain Management Certificate Program.

Eligibility for the scholarship includes:

Full-time USI undergraduate students must be enrolled in the Supply Chain Management Certificate Program.

Student recipients must be in good academic standing at USI when the scholarship is both awarded and received.

Second preference will be given to full-time USI undergraduate students majoring in management.

Officials say the scholarship will be named after Warehouse Services, Inc. President Barry Cox.

They say Cox has been a member of the USI Foundation Board Advisory Council for 22 years.

