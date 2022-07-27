Section of KY 762 in Daviess Co. to close for road work

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky Transportation officials say drivers should expect a road closure on KY 762 on Wednesday.

This is due to cross drain replacement happening between Old State Road and Luther Taylor Road.

They say work is expected to be finished the same day.

Traffic won’t be able to pass through the work zone.

Drivers should find different routes while the work is happening.

