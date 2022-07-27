Sandy Lee Watkins Songwriters Festival returning to Henderson

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A lot of songwriters are heading to downtown Henderson Wednesday.

It’s for the annual Sandy Lee Watkins Songwriters Festival.

Shows start Wednesday night and go through Saturday night.

That’s at businesses on Second Street, like Rookies and Hometown Roots.

There’s even a writers workshop on Saturday morning at the Hoffman House.

