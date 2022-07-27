Birthday Club
Students receive free school supplies at Back to School Giveaway in Posey Co.

By Steve Mehling
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MOUNT VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - Parents in Posey County have been given a helping hand, thanks to the Family Matters organization in Mount Vernon.

Officials say more than 100 kids received new school supplies, at no cost to their families.

Family Matters executive director, Beth Russell, says for some families buying new supplies can be expensive.

“Parents who need this assistance - it can be the difference between what can I get for food this week, or can I pay my utility bill, or do I buy clothes for my kid this month,” Russell said.

As a parent, Russell says she’s been in this position before and recalls what it’s like to buy school supplies for her children.

“[It was] something I had to think about consciously and make sure we had the money together to get the kids’ school supplies together,” Russell said.

Family Matters teamed up with plastics company SABIC, and donated 250 backpacks with school supplies for students in kindergarten to 12th grade.

“This way is a non-threatening way for the kids,” Russell said. “They get their school supplies and they don’t necessarily have to go to school and say ‘I don’t have anything.’ They have the things ready to go.”

Russell says the event is exciting for the kids as well. They pick their bag, and get to choose from a variety of supplies to fill it with.

“The kids are thrilled to get their new backpack with stuff,” Russell said. “If you watch some of the kids today they’re just thrilled to have a new backpack, they have new stuff to start school with.”

With school just around the corner, some kids are itching to get back. For sixth grader Jimmy Rose, it’s not math he’s excited for.

“[It’s] the swimming pool,” said sixth grader Jimmy Rose.

Not only were supplies available, but so were other organizations to help parents with cost support.

“Every little bit is going to help the families get the kids ready for school the right way,” Russell said.

