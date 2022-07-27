Birthday Club
Police: Man indicted on reckless homicide charge in connection to baby’s death

Brandon Morse.
Brandon Morse.(Hopkins County Jail.)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 9:04 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A Madisonville man has been indicted by a grand jury in connection to a death investigation involving a four-month-old baby.

Back in April, officers say they were called to the Elk Creek Trailer Park for a baby who wasn’t breathing.

We’re told the baby was taken to the hospital and was later pronounced dead.

Authorities then opened an investigation into the child’s death.

Through investigating, detectives say they learned the mother’s boyfriend, 22-year-old Brandon Morse, was sleeping in bed with the baby at the time of the incident.

While being interviewed, officials say Morse gave several conflicting stories about what happened.

Finally, detectives say Morse told them he fell asleep and woke with the child underneath him, not breathing.

According to officials, Morse told them this type of thing happened before with his child but was able to get off the child before anything happened.

Investigators say Morse also told them he took a sleeping aid before getting into bed with the child.

On Tuesday, Morse was indicted on a reckless homicide charge and has since been arrested.

He’s booked in the Hopkins County Jail.

