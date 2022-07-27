Police: Man hurt in overnight shooting

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A person was hurt in a shooting overnight in Evansville.

That happened just before 11 Tuesday night on Sweester Avenue.

Police say a man was shot in the head, but they believe his injuries are non-life threatening.

They say he was treated on scene.

Officers say they are still looking into what happened, but the victim is not being cooperative.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.