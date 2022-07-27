Birthday Club
Police: Man hurt in overnight shooting

Police: Man hurt in overnight shooting in Evansville
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 5:22 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A person was hurt in a shooting overnight in Evansville.

That happened just before 11 Tuesday night on Sweester Avenue.

Police say a man was shot in the head, but they believe his injuries are non-life threatening.

They say he was treated on scene.

Officers say they are still looking into what happened, but the victim is not being cooperative.

