Owensboro brothers open new Kentucky-focused restaurant

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Something new has popped up on Frederica Street.

Brothers Matt and Dennis Weafer opened Sassafras, and they hope to honor the food of western Kentucky with it, while at the same time giving it their own unique spin.

The two grew up in Owensboro, and spent most of their careers in the kitchen cooking different cuisines. They’re using all their experience for Sassafras.

”You’re not coming here to get something that you can go across the street, or down the road, or go home and make yourself,” said Matt Weafer. “I want it to still be an adventure, still be something fun, still be a break from the norm, but familiar.”

Their executive chef showed off one example of this with their take on chicken and dumplings, with French gnocchi instead of biscuits, and roasted peppers and corn.

The Weafer brothers say they want to focus on fresh, local ingredients. They plan to have the menu change throughout the year to reflect what’s available.

”I like that we’ll do this menu in the summertime, we’ll switch it over in the Fall, we’ll do something a little more Winter-centered, so the change is what excites me the most,” said Dennis Weafer.

They held a soft open in early June, and they say the community has already given them a lot of support.

One customer says she appreciates the focus on western Kentucky.

”To have local chefs, local people, local art on the walls, it brings me here for that local connection,” said repeat customer Heather Grene.

She says the food’s not bad either.

”The food here is delicious,” said Grene.

So far, the Weafer brothers say they haven’t had any problems mixing business and family.

”It’s fun working with family and it’s fun because we get to pick on each other more but in a professional setting,” said Matt.

The Weafer brothers say reservations are encouraged but they’re no longer required, so if you’re interested, all you have to do is walk inside.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.