Ortiz leading Ellis Park Trainer Standings midway through the Meet

HENDERSON, KY. (WFIE) - Almost a month into the summer meet at Ellis Park, some might say there’s a surprise, atop the trainer standings. 36-year old John Alexander Ortiz from Lexington, has the most winning horses, so far this meet, with 7.

In fact, out of 15 starts this meet, Ortiz’s horses have hit the board nine times -- a strike rate of 60 percent. He also leads the standings in total earnings, with over 243-thousand dollars. He’s only been a head trainer for 6 years, but has worked as an assistant for the likes of Bill Mott and Graham Motion.

“This year with a bigger amount of stock, and some better quality as the barn keeps improving, I thought, let’s focus here this year, and let’s see what type of results that we can get and obviously, I think a title as a trainer is definitely one of the notches I want on my belt,” said Ortiz. “My horsemanship skills, I think that’s what’s really taken off right now and the ability to, the connections that I’ve made throughout the last six or seven years.”

Out of Ortiz’s seven wins at Ellis this summer, he’s 2-for-2 with his 2-year olds, as “Justa Warrior” and “Boss Lady Bailey” both won back on July 22 and 23.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.