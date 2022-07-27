Birthday Club
New bus routes starting next week in Owensboro
By Jordan Yaney
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro buses will begin to operate on new routes starting on Monday.

It’s the first time since 2013 that the city has changed its bus routes.

Transportation Manager Pamela Canary says they hired an outside consultant to re-work bus routes to make them more efficient.

Although there aren’t many drastic changes, Canary says the new routes will reflect how Owensboro has changed in the last decade.

“Everything that we’re doing will enhance our service and add efficiency and reliability,” Canary said. “We’re doing this so that we can make sure that our riders are getting the best experience possible.”

Click here to look at a map of the new bus routes.

For more information on departure times, fares and hours of operation, click here.

