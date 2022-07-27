Birthday Club
More storms Thursday, dry and cooler for the weekend

By Jeff Lyons
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -More showers and thunderstorms started the day on Wednesday.  Evansville Regional Airport picked up another quarter-inch of rain, so we are now at a surplus for rain in July...our first wetter-than-normal month since March.  Showers and thunderstorms will again move through the Tri-State on Thursday as a warm front lifts north of the region.  A few storms possible in the morning, but better chances Thursday afternoon and evening.  Highs on Thursday will peak in the middle 80s.   By Friday, it will become less humid with highs in the lower 80s.  A few scattered storms are still possible Friday, mainly across Western Kentucky.   The weekend will be mainly dry with highs in the lower 80s Saturday and Sunday.   Temps will run back up into the 90s for the first half of next week with a daily chance for scattered storms.

