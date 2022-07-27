Money available to help people pay electric bills in W. Ky.

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - People in western Kentucky struggling to pay their bills and escape the summer heat may have more options now that a local agency has more money to help.

Officials with Audobon Area Community Services say with the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as all this summer heat, there are a lot of people who could use a little extra help in the area.

The organization received about $520,000 for its programs to help people pay their electric bills during the summer. Those whose income is 150% or below the federal poverty guidelines can receive help to pay electric bills, or cover the cost of past-due notices. Officials say this can make a big difference to people.

“If you were living in a home that had no electricity, no air conditioning and the heat index is 106 [degrees] outside, if you’re able to get your electricity turned back on that would be quite a benefit,” Robyn Mattingly with Audobon Area Community Services said. “That would have quite an impact on you and your family.”

Officials say Audobon Area Community Services has offices in Daviess, Hancock, Henderson, McLean, Ohio, Union and Webster Counties.

They say the program will run until September 30, or until they run out of funds.

