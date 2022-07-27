Man found guilty for Daviess Co. double murder sentenced to 60 years

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Chase Simmons has been sentenced to 60 years in connection to the 2019 murder of Amarius Winstead and Jasper Brown.

Back in June, Simmons was found guilty of two counts of murder.

He was also found guilty of assault for shooting 19-year-old Tyler Glover, who survived.

Our Jordan Yaney will have full reports throughout the day on 14 News.

