KSP: 11-year-old killed in Muhlenberg Co. wreck

GREENVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police say they are investigating a deadly crash that happened in Muhlenberg County Tuesday night.

That happened on KY 181 South.

Troopers say a preliminary investigation shows the driver of a Chevy Malibu was traveling south when it left the roadway.

They say the car hit an embankment and began to overturn.

According to authorities, the passenger, 11-year-old Zachary Kangis of Central City, was not wearing a seat belt and suffered fatal injuries.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Muhlenberg County Coroner.

Troopers tell us the driver, 56-year-old Rebecca Evans of Greenville, was taken to the hospital for her injuries.

