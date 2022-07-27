KSP: 11-year-old killed in Muhlenberg Co. wreck
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police say they are investigating a deadly crash that happened in Muhlenberg County Tuesday night.
That happened on KY 181 South.
Troopers say a preliminary investigation shows the driver of a Chevy Malibu was traveling south when it left the roadway.
They say the car hit an embankment and began to overturn.
According to authorities, the passenger, 11-year-old Zachary Kangis of Central City, was not wearing a seat belt and suffered fatal injuries.
He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Muhlenberg County Coroner.
Troopers tell us the driver, 56-year-old Rebecca Evans of Greenville, was taken to the hospital for her injuries.
Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.