Henderson Co. hoping a deep Senior Class leads the way to a big 2022 Campaign

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Our 2022 Touchdown Live high school football team previews are underway for the 2022 season, and we’re going to head south to Kentucky, for a peak at the Henderson County Colonels.

The Colonels are coming off a 7-5 season in 2021, in which they lost in the second round of the playoffs. Josh Boston’s team returns 20 seniors. They have nine returning starters on defense and seven on offense. Defensively, Hendo is led by Purdue commit, Saadiq Clements and Jaheim Williams, while on offense, Williams teams with Jordan Wright, to form a potent running back tandem. In front of those two, Eastern Kentucky commit Bryce Tapp leads a powerful offensive line.

“This is the biggest senior class that I know of Henderson has had in a long time, ya know, we got 20 seniors, and so, big group,” said Boston, the head football coach at Henderson County. “They’ve come through together, great chemistry amongst them. We’re still trying to find our mix in the secondary -- the two guys we lost last year were both safeties for us. Still trying to figure out our quarterback spot. We got two guys still rolling in -- Max Thompson, he’s a junior and then Trajdon Davis is a sophomore. Taking some reps in seven-on-seven and the run game.”

“I feel great about the season. All my teammates are ready for the season to start,” said Clements, who plays on the defensive line for the Colonels. “This is supposed to be the biggest year in County. They’ve been talking about this since we were in 7th or 8th grade. We’re here to show that we’re going to be the greatest class of County.”

Henderson County kicks off its season, on August 19th, at home, versus Calloway County.

The Colonels’ entire schedule is below:

August 19: vs. Calloway Co.

August 26: BYE WEEK

September 2: at Christian Co.

September 9: at Boyle Co.

September 16: vs. Central Hardin

September 23: at Paducah Tilghman

September 30: vs. Marshall Co.

October 7: at Apollo

October 14: vs. Daviess Co.

October 21: at McCracken Co.

October 28: vs. Owensboro

