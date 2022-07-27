Birthday Club
Evansville man recovering after business burns down

By A’Leeyah Ponder
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is recovering after losing his food truck to a fire, just months after a major health scare.

Fat Cat’s Bar-B-Que food truck caught on fire on July 15.

[Previous Story: Food truck catches fire in Evansville]

It happened while the owner, Victor Henry, was at the grocery store.

Henry says he got a call from someone who works near the food truck.

”Soon as I answered the phone she said, ‘your trailer is engulfed flames.’ I said, ‘what!‘” said Henry.

He says the moment he heard his truck was on fire, he dropped what he was going to buy and headed back to his truck. Once Henry returned to where his truck was parked, there was not much left.

“It didn’t save nothing it burnt everything down to the ground,” said Henry. “I mean it was the worst day ever.”

Henry says his food truck was a dream he invested $20,000 into to come true.

Now, his dream and main source of income is gone, after his insurance had lapsed.

“I just saved money until I got enough to buy me a truck and in less than an hour it was all gone,” said Henry.

Henry says he went into remission from throat cancer a few months ago, and now his fiancé is facing health issues. Right now, he is working to figure out how they are going to pay their bills.

“I was just getting over the feeling, down in the bucket about my cancer I was just kind of feeling good about it and then here comes another tragedy,” said Henry.

Customers and friends have started ‘Relief for Fat Cat’s BBQ fire GoFundMe’ since the fire.

Moonlite BBQ Inn in Owensboro has also donated a deep fryer and a grill towards Fat Cat’s recovery.

Henry says as he works through this tragedy, his focus is putting his trust in God.

“I gotta put my trust in God cause He’s the creator ya know...” said Henry. “He created me so I just gotta believe things gone be okay.”

Henry is in the process of cleaning up the scene of the fire.

After he recovers, he plans on opening another food truck.

