HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Police say an Evansville man is accused of stealing an ambulance from Deaconess Hospital Henderson.

We’re told this happened around 9 Tuesday night.

Officers say they located it and the driver, 26-year-old Erin Worman, with the help of the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office and Kentucky State Police.

