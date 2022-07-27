EFD responds to fire at Loeffler Painting Company

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Fire Department responded to a fire on the city’s west side Tuesday evening.

Officials say that call came in around 7 p.m. for a fire at Loeffler Painting Company.

The fire investigator on scene said at that point they didn’t know what started the fire.

Officials say no one was inside at the time and no one was hurt.

Our 14 News crew was on scene and say firefighters were able to put the fire out quickly.

