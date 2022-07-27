Drought Relief

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Beneficial rains and less heat stress put a dent in the marginal drought conditions that have persisted since early June. There is a marginal risk for a few severe thunderstorms with the primary concern as damaging winds. Mostly cloudy then becoming partly sunny with a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms as high temps reach the mid-80s. Tonight, mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of thunderstorms as lows drop into the lower 70s.

Thursday, mostly cloudy with an 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms as high temps remain in the mid-80s. There is a marginal risk for storms producing brief damaging winds. Slow moving showers and thunderstorms will produce torrential rainfall that may lead to minor flooding.

Friday, mostly cloudy and cooler along with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High temps only in the upper 70s to 80-degrees behind northerly winds. There is a marginal threat for a few severe thunderstorms.

