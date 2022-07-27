Dispatch: Suspect in custody after shooting on Maggie Valley Dr.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that authorities responded to a report of shots fired on Wednesday afternoon.

Dispatch says it happened on the 5900 block of Maggie Valley Drive in Evansville.

Officials say a person is now in custody after a shooting occurred in the area.

We have a crew on scene.

This is a developing story.

We will update this story once more information is available.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.