Dispatch: Suspect in custody after shooting on Maggie Valley Dr.

Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that authorities responded to a report of shots fired on...
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that authorities responded to a report of shots fired on Wednesday afternoon.

Dispatch says it happened on the 5900 block of Maggie Valley Drive in Evansville.

Officials say a person is now in custody after a shooting occurred in the area.

We have a crew on scene.

This is a developing story.

We will update this story once more information is available.

