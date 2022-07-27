Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Atkinson Pool closing early this season due to staff shortage

Henderson's Atkinson.
Henderson's Atkinson.
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson city officials say Atkinson Pool will be closing two weeks early due to a staff shortage.

The pool was supposed to close when Henderson County Schools open on August 10.

Officials say water features at the downtown riverfront and at East End Park will stay open.

With the staffing shortage, officials with the parks department say they can’t safely operate the pool.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ophelia Young
Evansville family remembers little girl after house fire tragedy
400 block of East Michigan Street fire
Coroner: Child dies at Riley Hospital after Evansville house fire
Heather Teague
Paramount+ show highlights Henderson missing persons case
Caleb Ziegelbauer, 13, has been hospitalized for more than two weeks after doctors say a...
Teen battling brain-eating amoeba after swimming at Fla. beach
The owner of Fat Cat's BBQ is still recovering after his truck burned down two weeks ago.
Evansville man recovering after business burns down

Latest News

Police: Man indicted on reckless homicide charge in connection to baby’s death
Police: Man indicted on reckless homicide charge in connection to baby’s death
14 News announces return of Sunrise School Spirit
14 News announces return of Sunrise School Spirit
EFD responds to fire at Loeffler Painting Company.
EFD responds to fire at Loeffler Painting Company
KSP: 11-year-old killed in Muhlenberg Co. wreck