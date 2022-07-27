Atkinson Pool closing early this season due to staff shortage

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson city officials say Atkinson Pool will be closing two weeks early due to a staff shortage.

The pool was supposed to close when Henderson County Schools open on August 10.

Officials say water features at the downtown riverfront and at East End Park will stay open.

With the staffing shortage, officials with the parks department say they can’t safely operate the pool.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.