$3M natural gas line coming to Henderson Co.

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson County is getting $3 million for the construction of a high-pressure natural gas line.

Governor Andy Beshear made the announcement on Wednesday.

The money is coming from the U.S. Economic Development Administration, which supports coal communities as they recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The grant will provide service to the recently announced Pratt Paper Mill.

Beshear says the grant money will be matched with $2.8 million in local funds. Pratt Paper is expected to create more than 300 jobs for Henderson County.

They broke ground on the facility in December.

It’s scheduled to open next year.

