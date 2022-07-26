Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Walmart slashing prices on clothes and more

Walmart is slashing prices.
Walmart is slashing prices.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 8:08 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Walmart says inflation is actually leading them to cut prices on some products.

Walmart’s CEO Doug McMillon said Monday that rising food and fuel prices have many shoppers pulling back on buying clothes and other items.

To get rid of a huge buildup of inventory, the company says it is slashing prices on clothing and some big-ticket products.

The company also expects a general slowdown in customer spending in the second half of the year.

Those projections caused the company’s stock to fall 9% in after-hours trading.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnathon Johnson
Man arrested for DUI after near accident with officers
Dyllan Amour Mugshot
EPD: Man placed into medically-induced coma following crime spree
Mark Howard
Former WFIE sports anchor dies at age 65
The Santa Claus Police Department says 15-year-old Kendall King has been missing since Thursday.
Santa Claus police searching for missing teen
Closures set as construction for I-69 Ohio River Crossing begins

Latest News

Ivy Tech offering free laptops to new students who enroll
Closures set as construction for I-69 Ohio River Crossing begins
When it comes to the COVID-19 vaccine for young children, some parents are saying yes, while...
Survey: 43% of US parents say they won’t get young children vaccinated for COVID-19
To the north, in Kharkiv region, the town of Chuhuiv was shelled again by Russian artillery,...
Russia aims new air strikes at Black Sea coastal targets