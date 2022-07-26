Birthday Club
USI places 2nd in 3D Printed Aircraft Competition

By Monica Watkins
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Four University of Southern Indiana students and two professors have placed second in a 3D Printed Aircraft Competition in Arlington, Texas.

In the competition, student teams designed small aircrafts with lightweight, 3D-printed airframes.

USI’s team competed in the “fixed wing category” with their best flight time of 9.17 seconds.

Joel Knackmuhs, Landon Mayer, Glen Rouch and Isaac Whitehead participated alongside their advising professors.

The team won a $500 prize.

