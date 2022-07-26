USI places 2nd in 3D Printed Aircraft Competition

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Four University of Southern Indiana students and two professors have placed second in a 3D Printed Aircraft Competition in Arlington, Texas.

In the competition, student teams designed small aircrafts with lightweight, 3D-printed airframes.

USI’s team competed in the “fixed wing category” with their best flight time of 9.17 seconds.

Joel Knackmuhs, Landon Mayer, Glen Rouch and Isaac Whitehead participated alongside their advising professors.

The team won a $500 prize.

