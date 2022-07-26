Tuesday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - Officials say a car hit an Evansville home and left the scene. It happened on South Garvin Avenue close to Cross Street.

Indiana is the first state to take up a special session on legislation that will decide the future of abortion access. The bill faces opposition from hundreds of protesters. Some of them came from right here in Evansville.

One of the largest projects in Evansville has changed hands once again. The Fifth and Main project is being taken over by CRG Residential.

Schools are prepping for the first day of class. In Henderson, officials are ready to help with their annual Readifest.

A huge Mega Millions Jackpot is up for any takers. Right now, it stands at $810 million.

