String of storms will soak the Tri-State

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Soaking rainfall yielded 1-3″ of rainfall across the Tri-State on Tuesday. More showers and storms will continue to roll through on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. A stationary front stalled across the Ohio Valley will direct more heavy rain across the region in several waves. A few strong thunderstorms may appear on Wednesday and Thursday, but the main concern will be flash flooding and locally heavy rainfall. The wet pattern will finally break on Friday, with mainly dry conditions for Saturday and the first half of Sunday. More showers and storms are possible by late Sunday and the first half of next week. Daily highs will stay in the low to mid 80s, a bit cooler than normal for this time of the year.

