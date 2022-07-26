St. Benedict’s Homeless Shelter in Owensboro looking for donors

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - This week, St. Benedict’s Homeless Shelter began their monthly pledge drive, and say they are now looking for monthly donors.

Executive Director of the shelter, Harry Pedigo, says during the summer months donations drop drastically.

Officials say funds given to the shelter will go towards the needs of those experiencing homelessness.

Shelter officials also say right now they’re housing 65 men each night, but that number keeps going up.

“Individuals are falling on hardships, and they’re finding themselves with no place to go temporarily,” Pedigo says. “It may be a week or a couple months, but they find themselves experiencing homelessness.”

For more information on how to donate to the shelter, you can visit St. Benedict’s website.

