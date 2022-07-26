Birthday Club
St. Benedict’s Homeless Shelter in Owensboro looking for donors
By Monica Watkins and Bernado Malone
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - This week, St. Benedict’s Homeless Shelter began their monthly pledge drive, and say they are now looking for monthly donors.

Executive Director of the shelter, Harry Pedigo, says during the summer months donations drop drastically.

Officials say funds given to the shelter will go towards the needs of those experiencing homelessness.

Shelter officials also say right now they’re housing 65 men each night, but that number keeps going up.

“Individuals are falling on hardships, and they’re finding themselves with no place to go temporarily,” Pedigo says. “It may be a week or a couple months, but they find themselves experiencing homelessness.”

For more information on how to donate to the shelter, you can visit St. Benedict’s website.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

