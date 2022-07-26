Henderson residents celebrate new Jefferson Elementary

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Monday was a big day for the students and staff at Jefferson Elementary in Henderson as they celebrated its grand opening.

Students and staff finally got a look at the school before it officially opens.

The principal of Jefferson Elementary says she thinks everyday is great when you’re a Jefferson Jaguar, but nothing can beat this day.

The new school has a tornado shelter, music room equipped with instruments, and it can support 400 students with 18 classrooms.

On the second floor there is an outdoor learning area, and throughout the building there’s several collaborative spaces with non traditional seating for students to learn away from the classroom.

The modern building replaces the old Jefferson Elementary that was built in 1964.

Principle Gwen Courtney, says she’s most excited to see how much joy the school will bring to students.

”It means everything to me because for these kids and our teachers, we work so hard,” Courtney says. “This is a huge opportunity and exposing to the kids to so many new things, and the types of learning that can take place in a new building like this, it’s everything. It’s really investing in the future.”

