Police: Dubois Co. man facing several charges after leaving scene of accident

DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A Dubois County man was arrested overnight on several charges after police say he left the scene of an accident.

Officers say they were called to Jasper’s southside McDonald’s because of that wreck.

A witness told police that 37-year-old Cory Brown was heading to Dewey Street Lofts and was possibly intoxicated.

Officers say they found him there where he resisted law enforcement, battered a law enforcement officer and was publicly intoxicated.

He’s been booked into the Dubois County Jail.

