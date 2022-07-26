Paramount+ show highlights Henderson missing persons case

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A new season of a show on Paramount+ is now streaming.

It’s called Never Seen Again and features stories of people who have gone missing.

Episode four features a local case, the disappearance of Heather Teague.

She went missing in 1995 from Newburgh Beach.

Kentucky State Police say a witness watched through a telescope as a man dragged her into the woods at gunpoint.

Her mother, Sarah, has been searching for her for 27 years.

Former 14 News reporter Stefanie Silvey covered the story for many years.

She was interviewed for the Never Seen Again episode.

Here is the trailer for new season (It doesn’t highlight the Heather Teague episode):

