Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Officials at Deaconess Gateway see increase in vaccinated students

Officials at Deaconess Gateway see increase in vaccinated students
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 5:46 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Pediatrician Leigh Nieto says Deaconess Gateway has seen a large increase in vaccine numbers in students going back to school.

She says the number of students who have been vaccinated has actually tripled.

She encourages families to maintain healthy hygiene habits, masking and distancing when appropriate, and following any school guidelines.

“There’s new COVID variants coming out so anytime we get those students back together. We are always worried that we’re gonna see an increase number of COVID cases in our area but at the same time, we are always hopeful that maybe COVID is going away some time, but I’m not. . . I’m not sure that’s gonna happen just yet,” said Dr. Nieto.

Deaconess Gateway will be hosting a back-to-school event, Wednesday, August third from four to seven.

They will be providing vaccines for anyone aged six months to 18.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnathon Johnson
Man arrested for DUI after near accident with officers
Dyllan Amour Mugshot
EPD: Man placed into medically-induced coma following crime spree
The Santa Claus Police Department says 15-year-old Kendall King has been missing since Thursday.
Santa Claus police searching for missing teen
Mark Howard
Former WFIE sports anchor dies at age 65
Fourth Street composite.
New developers taking over 5th & Main project in downtown Evansville

Latest News

Police: Dubois Co. man facing several charges after leaving scene of accident
Police: Dubois Co. man facing several charges after leaving scene of accident
Section of West 8th Street in Owensboro to close
Police: Dubois Co. man facing several charges after leaving scene of accident
Police: Dubois Co. man facing several charges after leaving scene of accident
Officials: Car leaves scene after hitting Evansville home