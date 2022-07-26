Officials at Deaconess Gateway see increase in vaccinated students

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Pediatrician Leigh Nieto says Deaconess Gateway has seen a large increase in vaccine numbers in students going back to school.

She says the number of students who have been vaccinated has actually tripled.

She encourages families to maintain healthy hygiene habits, masking and distancing when appropriate, and following any school guidelines.

“There’s new COVID variants coming out so anytime we get those students back together. We are always worried that we’re gonna see an increase number of COVID cases in our area but at the same time, we are always hopeful that maybe COVID is going away some time, but I’m not. . . I’m not sure that’s gonna happen just yet,” said Dr. Nieto.

Deaconess Gateway will be hosting a back-to-school event, Wednesday, August third from four to seven.

They will be providing vaccines for anyone aged six months to 18.

