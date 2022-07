EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials say a car hit an Evansville home and left the scene.

It happened on South Garvin Avenue close to Cross Street.

Officials were called out there around 3:30 Monday morning.

EPD and the building inspector were called to investigate.

We’re working to get more information.

No word on if anyone was home.

