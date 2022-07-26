New coffee shop opening next month in Mt. Carmel

Mt. Carmel, Ill. (WFIE) - There will soon be a new place to grab coffee in Mt. Carmel.

Mayor Joe Judge says Scooter’s Coffee Shop is set to open around August 8.

It’s at North Market and 9th Street.

In addition to hot, iced, and frozen coffees, their Facebook page shows drinks, smoothies, and cookies.

Their website also shows breakfast sandwiches and muffins.

The franchise started in 1998 in Nebraska, and they have just over 500 locations.

The new shop is in addition to Mt. Carmel’s other coffee places. Milk & Honey is on 4th Street, and Café 82:3 has a location at the hospital and a new location opening soon on 9th Street.

