More Rain, Scattered Thunderstorms

By Byron Douglas
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 3:13 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There is a marginal risk for a few severe thunderstorms with the primary concern as damaging winds. Mostly cloudy with a 75% chance of showers and thunderstorms...mainly during the morning as high temps remain below normal in the mid-80s. Tonight, partly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms early as low temps only drop into the mid-70s.

Wednesday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms. There is another marginal risk for a few thunderstorms.  High temps in the mid to upper 80s. Wednesday night, partly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms early as lows drop into the lower 70s.

Thursday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms as high temps remain in the mid-80s. There is a marginal risk for storms producing brief damaging winds.

