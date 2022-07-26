Lyles Station gets $40K grant

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with Lyles Station say they are honored to once again receive a grant by Indiana Landmarks.

They say Standiford H. Cox was Eli Lilly’s first Black chemist.

The Standiford H. Cox Fund was established to support the restoration, preservation, and operation of African-American historic sites in Indiana.

Officials with Indiana Landmarks tell us the grant is $40,000.

Lyles Station will use it to help with the restoration of the Joseph Lucas house, which will add to their educational possibilities.

Mr. Lucas was the principal of the Lyles Station School for 38 years.

