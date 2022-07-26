Ivy Tech offering free laptops to new students who enroll

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials at Ivy Tech say the school will provide free laptops for new students enrolling in the fall 2022 semester.

Enrollment is currently underway and school leaders have planned Tuesdays@theTech to help potential students and parents learn more.

Those are set for July 26 and August 2 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Officials say students can tour the campus, meet with an admissions representative, talk with financial aid, meet with career coaches and more.

When new students enroll, school leaders say they will be eligible for a new laptop.

Classes begin on August 22.

Click here to RSVP for Tuesdays@theTech.

