ISP arrests five following drug investigation
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana State Police arrested five people after executing a search warrant at a house on West Broadway Street in Princeton, Indiana.
According to a press release, a recent drug investigation is what led ISP, Princeton Police and the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office, to the home where the five people were found and arrested.
Officers say during the search, they found a small amount of meth, marijuana, anti-depressant pills and drug paraphernalia. The investigation also revealed one of the five people arrested, Janice Mustain was selling meth from the home.
ISP says 65-year-old Anthony Hayes, 62-year-old Janice Mustain, 67-year-old Shirley Hayes, 55-year-old Cami Clegg and 59-year-old Robert Luttrell were arrested and taken to the Gibson County Jail where they are facing various drug charges.
According to a press release, their arrests and charges are as follows:
- Anthony Hayes, 65, 327 West Broadway, Princeton, IN
- Possession of Meth, Level 6 Felony
- Maintaining a Common Nuisance, Level 6 Felony
- Janice Mustain, 62, 327 West Broadway, Princeton, IN
- Dealing Meth between 1-5 grams, Level 4 Felony
- Maintaining a Common Nuisance, Level 6 Felony
- Possession of Meth, Level 6 Felony
- Shirley Hayes, 67, Francisco, IN
- Possession of Meth, Level 6 Felony
- Possession of Marijuana, Class B Misdemeanor
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, C Misdemeanor
- Visiting a Common Nuisance, Class A Misdemeanor
- Cami Clegg, 55, Princeton, IN
- Possession of Schedule IV Controlled Substance, Class A Misdemeanor
- Visiting a Common Nuisance, Class A Misdemeanor
- Robert Luttrell, 59, Princeton, IN
- Possession of Meth, Level 6 Felony
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Class C Misdemeanor
- Visiting a Common Nuisance, Class A Misdemeanor
