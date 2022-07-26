ISP arrests five following drug investigation

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana State Police arrested five people after executing a search warrant at a house on West Broadway Street in Princeton, Indiana.

According to a press release, a recent drug investigation is what led ISP, Princeton Police and the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office, to the home where the five people were found and arrested.

Officers say during the search, they found a small amount of meth, marijuana, anti-depressant pills and drug paraphernalia. The investigation also revealed one of the five people arrested, Janice Mustain was selling meth from the home.

ISP says 65-year-old Anthony Hayes, 62-year-old Janice Mustain, 67-year-old Shirley Hayes, 55-year-old Cami Clegg and 59-year-old Robert Luttrell were arrested and taken to the Gibson County Jail where they are facing various drug charges.

Autoplay Caption

According to a press release, their arrests and charges are as follows:

Anthony Hayes, 65, 327 West Broadway, Princeton, IN Possession of Meth, Level 6 Felony Maintaining a Common Nuisance, Level 6 Felony

Janice Mustain, 62, 327 West Broadway, Princeton, IN Dealing Meth between 1-5 grams, Level 4 Felony Maintaining a Common Nuisance, Level 6 Felony Possession of Meth, Level 6 Felony

Shirley Hayes, 67, Francisco, IN Possession of Meth, Level 6 Felony Possession of Marijuana, Class B Misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, C Misdemeanor Visiting a Common Nuisance, Class A Misdemeanor

Cami Clegg, 55, Princeton, IN Possession of Schedule IV Controlled Substance, Class A Misdemeanor Visiting a Common Nuisance, Class A Misdemeanor

Robert Luttrell, 59, Princeton, IN Possession of Meth, Level 6 Felony Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Class C Misdemeanor Visiting a Common Nuisance, Class A Misdemeanor



Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.